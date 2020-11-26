Coronavirus: Northern Ireland charities missing out on support funds
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Two Northern Ireland charities have said they are facing huge losses and staff cuts because of Covid-19.
The Stroke Association and Children's Heartbeat Trust said they have been denied vital support from Stormont because they did not meet the criteria.
The charities pleaded on Thursday with MLA's on Stormont's Communities Committee for help.
Both organisations said their service users were missing out on vital services.
Sarah Quinlan, chief executive of the Children's Heartbeat Trust, which provides financial support for children to travel outside Northern Ireland for vital surgery, said they are facing a deficit of £100,000 at a time when demand for their services is growing.
She said last year the charity helped 171 children and their families while already this year they have helped 232 families.
"Our services are life changing and yet we are not getting the support we badly need," she said.
"If we are forced down the road of making redundancies then we will be losing services."
She said the charity did not qualify for support from the Covid charity fund because it holds reserves, which meant it was unlikely to close.
The Stroke Association was also ruled out of the support scheme because of reserves held by its parent organisation in London.
Director Barry Macaulay told MLAs it had lost £125,000 from direct fundraising, which had to be abandoned because of Covid-19, and they lost a further £100,000 in support from its headquarters in London.
"That leaves us having to operate with a deficit of £225,000 at a time when people are still having strokes and not being able to access rehab," he said.
He warned if they don't secure more funding they will be forced to cut their staff from 25 to 12.
Both charities called on the communities minister to widen the criteria of the fund, which is due to reopen before Christmas.
The fund will provide £6.8m to help charities directly affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
Members were informed that of the 645 charities that applied for support, 501 were eligible.