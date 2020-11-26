Homes evacuated in Dervock security alert
- Published
A number of people have had to leave their homes because of a series of security alerts in Dervock, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said three suspicious objects were discovered in the town on Thursday morning.
Police said they are working to assist "a number of residents in the area whose homes have been evacuated".
Travel restrictions are in place on the Castlecat Road and Knock Road.
"We would ask that drivers follow the direction of our officers in these areas as we work to keep people safe," a police spokeswoman said.