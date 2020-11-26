Coronavirus: NI Executive to discuss Christmas Covid-19 restrictions
The executive will meet on Thursday to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas.
On Tuesday, ministers from across the UK agreed three households could mix for five days from 23-27 December.
The executive will discuss the new Christmas rules and consider how best to promote them in the days ahead.
It is expected there will also be a discussion about the restrictions which have seen hospitality and non-essential retail close until 11 December.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said it was important to get Covid-19 transmission "as low as possible" in the run up to Christmas.
He has warned that this year cannot be a "normal Christmas".
The UK government has said anyone travelling to or from Northern Ireland can travel on 22 and 28 December, but "only meet with their Christmas bubble" between 23 and 27 December.
There is much for the executive to consider today.
With Christmas just a few weeks away there will be a discussion about the rules agreed on Tuesday by politicians from across the UK.
Ministers will discuss how the new arrangements will work and how best they can be promoted and explained to the public.
There will be a conversation about the travel guidelines and how students returning to Northern Ireland for Christmas can keep safe.
The key to the holiday relaxations is public support and compliance.
The Stormont Executive accepts that the Christmas moves will only work if people abide by the rules and that means there is a level of trust.
Ministers know there is a big risk in reducing the restrictions but accept that the alternative, a "locked down" Christmas, could present major mental health problems if families were denied celebrations over the holiday period.
It is a difficult decision for all those around the virtual executive but it seems many feel it is the best approach as this unforgettable year of 2020 comes to an end.
Health Minister Robin Swann is also expected to present a paper to colleagues about a mass vaccination programme for Northern Ireland.
He said all authorisation and checks would need to be carried out before vaccines can be administered.
The minister confirmed that 600 people, including retired health care workers, have come forward to volunteer as vaccinators.
This compares to 880 vaccinators currently working in the health trusts.
Mr Swann said the rules agreed across the UK were about providing "structure and clarity".
He said it was also about providing an upbeat message at Christmas which was the message of "hope".