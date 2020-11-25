BBC News

NI to get extra £920m after Spending Review

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Published
image captionFigures show that total departmental spending in NI will fall in 2021/22

Northern Ireland will get an extra £920m for public services next year as a result of the Spending Review, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The Treasury said £540m of that is in relation to pandemic spending and £380m is for core departmental spending.

However, the Treasury figures show that total departmental spending will fall slightly from 2020/21 to 2021/22.

That is because Stormont's budget has been boosted in recent years by one-off payments.

They related to the deal which restored devolution and the DUP's deal with the Conservatives in 2017.

