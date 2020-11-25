NI to get extra £920m after Spending Review
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Northern Ireland will get an extra £920m for public services next year as a result of the Spending Review, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The Treasury said £540m of that is in relation to pandemic spending and £380m is for core departmental spending.
However, the Treasury figures show that total departmental spending will fall slightly from 2020/21 to 2021/22.
That is because Stormont's budget has been boosted in recent years by one-off payments.
They related to the deal which restored devolution and the DUP's deal with the Conservatives in 2017.