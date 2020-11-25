NI furlough claims fell to 54,100 by end of September
Preliminary figures from the Treasury indicate that 54,100 people in Northern Ireland remained on furlough as of 30 September.
More women than men are furloughed through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme.
The number of people on it in NI has continued to fall from 114,800 in July and 77,500 at the end of August.
The scheme has been extended until the end of March.
From August to October employers had to increase their contributions, but the extension from 1 November has reduced that amount.
Employers can now avail of the scheme until March, with the government set to review the policy in January.
The data for July onwards is incomplete, as claims relating to these months may still be filed, according to the Treasury.
Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down had the highest uptake of 8%, with 11,200 people in Belfast furloughed.
Belfast South was the constituency with the highest number.
The September figure shows 27,400 women and 26,700 men were on the scheme.
Under the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme, to give furlough its official title, employees placed on leave receive 80% of their pay, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.
The scheme pays some of the wages of people who cannot do their jobs because their workplace is closed, or there is no longer enough work for them.
It had been due to be replaced by the less generous Job Support Scheme on 1 November, aimed at businesses which have had to close as a result of regional lockdowns.
Taxi drivers
New figures released on Wednesday also confirm that there have been 5,000 applications from taxi drivers seeking financial help from the Stormont Executive because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The figure was revealed to MLAs as they discussed financial support for the sector. Taxi drivers who apply and are successful for payment will each be given a one off amount of £1,500 to pay for protective equipment and other overheads.
The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced a £14m support package for the sector last month.
The scheme is due to end on Friday 27 November and some MLAs on Stormont's Department for Infrastructure committee have expressed concerns that the deadline should be extended.
A number of Assembly members also said they hoped that payments were processed as quickly as possible and said they had received representations from drivers who were experiencing severe financial hardship.
Committee members say they hope to hold a virtual meeting with taxi drivers shortly to discuss their concerns.