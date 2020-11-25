Coronavirus: Seven new Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland
- Published
A further seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in NI, the Department of Health has announced.
A total of 533 new positive cases of Covid-19 were also recorded by the department on Wednesday.
It said this was higher than normal due to an issue with the "flow of data" from Pillar 2 testing on Tuesday when it recorded just 79 new positive cases.
Three of the deaths recorded on Wednesday were outside of the previous 24-hour period.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland now stands at 954.
There have been 50,676 positive cases since the pandemic began, with 2,421 people testing positive in the last seven days.
There are currently 443 people with Covid-19 being treated in Northern Ireland, 36 of those are in intensive care units (ICU).
Overall bed capacity within the health service is currently at 98%, with two hospitals - the Ulster and the Causeway - operating beyond their capacity.
The department also reported there are 140 active care home outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland.