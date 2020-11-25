BBC News

Coleraine shooting: Two men aged 43 arrested over shooting

Published
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionThe men were detained under the terrorism act

Two men have been arrested over the shooting of a 61-year-old woman in her home in October.

The woman sustained a wound to her head at Bushmills Road, Coleraine, on Monday 5 October after shots were fired at the front and rear of the house.

The men, both aged 43, were detained in Coleraine on Monday under the Terrorism Act, police have said.

The arrests come after police made an appeal in October for information following the attack.

