Antrim dinosaur bones belong to different species
The only dinosaur bones ever found in Ireland have been confirmed to belong to two different species.
The bones were previously discovered on the east coast of County Antrim.
But a new scientific study from the University of Portsmouth and Queen's University Belfast has confirmed the origins of the bones for the first time.
The two fossil bones confirmed to be from early Jurassic rocks were found in Islandmagee.
Ulster Museum has announced plans to put them on display when it reopens after the current coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Ireland was underwater for significant portions of time during the age of the dinosaurs, so there is less chance of land animals such as dinosaurs being preserved in the rocks that are of a suitable age.
Significant discovery
Dr Mike Simms, a curator and palaeontologist at National Museums NI said this is "a hugely significant discovery."
"The great rarity of such fossils here is because most of Ireland's rocks are the wrong age for dinosaurs, either too old or too young, making it nearly impossible to confirm dinosaurs existed on these shores," he said.
"The two dinosaur fossils that Roger Byrne found were perhaps swept out to sea, alive or dead, sinking to the Jurassic seabed where they were buried and fossilised."
Originally it was assumed the fossils were from the same animal but analysis has confirmed they belong to two different species of dinosaur.
A study published in the Proceedings of the Geologists' Association, identified the type of dinosaur the fossils came from.
One is part of a femur (upper leg bone) of a four-legged plant-eater called Scelidosaurus and the other is part of the tibia (lower leg bone) of a two-legged meat-eater similar to Sarcosaurus.
Robert Smyth, researcher at the University of Portsmouth who is originally from Ballymoney, and Professor David Martill, used high-resolution 3D digital models of the fossils in their analysis of the bone fragments, produced by Dr Patrick Collins of Queen's University Belfast.
200 million years old
Mr Smyth said: "Analysing the shape and internal structure of the bones, we realised that they belonged to two very different animals.
"Despite being fragmentary, these fossils provide valuable insight on a very important period in dinosaur evolution, about 200 million years ago.
"It's at this time that dinosaurs really start to dominate the world's terrestrial ecosystems."
Professor Martill said: "Scelidosaurus keeps on turning up in marine strata, and I am beginning to think that it may have been a coastal animal, perhaps even eating seaweed like marine iguanas do today."
The study is part of a larger project to document Jurassic rocks in Northern Ireland and draws on many fossils in Ulster Museum's collections.