Lidl to create 100 new jobs in £32m investment in NI
- Published
Lidl Northern Ireland is creating 100 new jobs with a £32 million investment in five new Belfast stores.
The supermarket's expansion will support up to 1,000 local jobs during the development and construction phases.
The investment was part of a long-term plan to grow Lidl's store network to 50 stores in Northern Ireland.
The five new locations are Boucher Road, Crumlin Road, Castlereagh Road, Holywood Exchange and Shore Road.
The stores are expected to open before the end of 2022.
The retailer currently employs more than 1,000 people across its operations in Northern Ireland, including more than 200 in its regional distribution centre in Nutt's Corner, County Antrim.
The company buys around £300 million worth of goods from Northern Ireland annually, much of which is exported to thousands of Lidl's stores throughout Europe.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the company's investment and said she was "continually impressed" by the Lidl's increasing contribution to the economy.
"In just over two decades, it has grown exponentially, increasing employment and opportunities while working in close partnership with many of our home-grown food producers," she said.
Increased employment
Alan Barry, Director of Property and Construction for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said the new store plans are "testament to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues."
"I'm delighted that by adding new stores at Boucher Road, Holywood Exchange and at Hillview Retail Park, and by expanding our footprint, we will be serving thousands of people in new communities in and around the city," he said.
Lidl Northern Ireland opened its first store in Cookstown in 1999.
The latest expansion will bring the supermarket's region-wide store tally to 40.