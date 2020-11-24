Urology: Public inquiry ordered into Aidan O'Brien
- Published
The health minister has ordered a statutory public inquiry in relation to "serious concerns" about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant.
Robin Swann said that hundreds of families had been contacted by his department as a result of a review into a urology consultant, Mr Aidan O'Brien.
Over 1,000 patients' records have been recalled at the Southern Health Trust.
Mr Swann apologised to patients and their families for the "upset and distress caused".
In a statement to the assembly, Mr Swann said that the Southern Trust contacted his department on 31 July, "to report an early alert concerning the clinical practice of this consultant".
"The trust informed my department that on June 7th 2020 it became aware of potentiaSl concerns regarding delays of treatment of surgery patients who were under the care of the consultant urologist employed by the trust."
He added: "The trust became aware that two out of 10 patients listed for surgery under the care of this consultant were not on the hospital's patient administration system at that time.
"As a result of these potential patient safety concerns an initial look back exercise in relation to the consultant's work was conducted, to ascertain if there were other areas of potential concern."
Commenting on his decision to order a public inquiry, the health minister said: "I believe this is the best way to ensure that the full extent of the concerns are identified and for the patients and families affected to see these and all relevant issues are pursued in a transparent and independent way.
"My officials are preparing the way to get this inquiry up and running as soon as possible.
"This will take some time and I would expect that the respective families and patients will have the opportunity to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry."