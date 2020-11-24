Omagh rail tragedy: Heritage project recalls 1950 disaster
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
The railway line which once linked Omagh to Londonderry has long since disappeared beneath the tarmac of the Great Northern Road.
A tragedy which took place 70 years ago has also largely been forgotten.
Five men were killed when they were struck by a passenger train.
John Cassidy, John Cleary, John McCrory, Dan McCrory and Charles Flanagan were permanent way men whose job was to maintain the track.
One of their former colleagues, 91-year-old Joe McGrew, clearly remembers what happened on 24 November 1950.
He was a chief shunter at Omagh, in County Tyrone, in charge of moving freight wagons and passenger carriages.
Mr McGrew was on a day off and had planned to go to Belfast, but as he made his way to the station he noticed that the train from Derry had stopped short of the platform.
"I knew that something was wrong," he recalls.
"I went to the booking office to collect my ticket to go to Belfast and the girl in the ticket office was in tears.
"She said: 'There's after being an accident 10 minutes ago'."
The men had not seen the oncoming train come around the curved track as there was a heavy fog.
The noise of another train from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, which was sitting in the station also meant they did not hear it until it was too late.
Between them the five railwaymen left 19 children without a father.
Mr McGrew said the tragedy "shattered" the town and their funerals in the days that followed were the biggest he had ever seen.
An inquiry was held into what happened but the issue of who was to blame is still a sensitive topic, even after 70 years.
"They shouldn't have been down on the line working at all because at that particular time there was a lot of trains in and out of Omagh," Mr McGrew said.
He has shared his memories for a video to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the tragedy.
One of those involved in the project was Mark McGrath from Omagh Heritage Forum.
He had grown up hearing stories about the tragedy and collected photographs and reports from the time.
"It's just to remember that was the worst tragedy in the Great Northern Railway," he said.
In recent years a memorial garden on the site of the station master's house had become hidden from the view of passing motorists and pedestrians.
It has now been cleared and a small section of railway track has been added beside a stone inscribed with the men's names.
As people are unable to gather together to commemorate the tragedy, Mr McGrath hopes that the video will be a fitting tribute to the memory of those who were killed.
The video has been funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and is available to view on the council YouTubeYouTube channel.