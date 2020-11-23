Man to stand trial for Larne dissident arms dump
A second man is to stand trial connected with the discovery of dissident republican arms dumps in a forest near Larne in 2016.
Niall Lehd, 31, from Seahill Road in the town, denies four counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
He also pleaded not guilty to the preparation of terrorist acts.
Ex-Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell, serving an 18-year sentence for the discovery alleged Mr Lehd was involved.
Maxwell, who was originally from Larne, was arrested in England after members of the public found suspicious objects in Capanagh Forest.
They included an armour-piercing improvised rocket and two anti-personnel mines.
Mr Lehd appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Monday.
The charges he faces involve three counts of possessing a pipe bomb on dates between 31 March and 5 September 2016, as well as possessing "certain explosive substances", including an explosively-formed projectile and a quantity of pipe bombs on the same dates.
He is further charged with committing acts of terrorism or assisting another to commit such acts on dates between 1 January 2011 ad 5 September 2016.
The court heard this charge in part relates to manufacturing explosive substances and maintaining hides to store items linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism.
The prosecution barrister said the prosecution would be ready to proceed with the trial in the new year.
The defendant's barrister said most of the witnesses involved in the case, excluding Maxwell, can be agreed between the defence and prosecution.
Releasing Mr Lehd on continuing bail, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said he hoped the trial will be held at the start of 2021.