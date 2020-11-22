Coronavirus: Ten further NI Covid-related deaths
Ten more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus, taking the Department of Health's total to 933.
Another 342 people have tested positive for the virus, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 49,784.
As of Sunday, there were 425 people in hospital, of those 40 people are in intensive care, 28 are on ventilation.
The figures come on a weekend when a number of businesses reopened ahead of a two-week lockdown from 27 November.
The restrictions have been criticised by some businesses but First Minister Arlene Foster has defended the move.
The DUP leader denied that her party had performed a U-turn by agreeing to tighter Covid-19 restrictions one week after voting against measures proposed to the Stormont Executive.
On Friday, the government statistics agency Nisra said it had recorded a rise in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths for the sixth week in a row.
It said 96 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 13 November, with the overall total standing at 1,201.
In the Republic of Ireland, it was confirmed on Saturday that four more people had died with Covid-19 and another 344 people had tested positive.