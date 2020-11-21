Palace Barracks: Security alert near Holywood Army base
- Published
A number of homes have been evacuated due to a security alert near Holywood in County Down.
Police are currently at the scene of the ongoing alert near Palace Barracks on the Old Holywood Road.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey, the PSNI has said.
At the scene: Mark Simpson, BBC News NI
The alert is in the Redburn area of Holywood, on the Belfast side of the town.
It's a popular place for walkers, particularly at weekends, as there is a country park nearby.
Police are stopping cars going near the alert and a 0.5 mile (0.8km) section of the road has been closed to traffic.
The barracks has been the scene of a number of security incidents in the past.