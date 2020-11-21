Coronavirus: Queen's launches rapid Covid-19 testing pilot for students
- Published
Queen's University in Belfast will begin an asymptomatic testing programme on campus on Monday as part of a national pilot scheme.
The university said testing would allow students, who had remained on campus for the first term, to return home for Christmas "with confidence".
It expects to conduct 6,000 weekly tests by the end of December.
In an online statement, the university said it was pleased to "be one of the first places in the UK to pilot asymptomatic testing at scale".
Queen's emphasised that the pilot scheme is "for those who are not displaying symptoms" of the virus.
The university said the testing, which will continue in the second term, would help ensure the university remains a safe place to be.
"The tests will be conducted using lateral flow devices that have recently been approved for use as a screening device for Covid-19.
"These tests can give rapid results, although participants are required to have two tests no less than three days apart."