UDA investigation: Kilo of cocaine seized
A kilo of suspected cocaine has been seized following searches of two cars and land in Greenisland, County Antrim.
The PSNI said the searches were conducted on Thursday and Friday as part of an "ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the South-East Antrim UDA".
Suspected deal bags containing white powder were also uncovered.
The cars have been removed and police said they are "undergoing further search and forensic examination".
Officers from the the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) were involved in the operation.
Separately, detectives from the PCTF investigating suspected drugs activity linked to the INLA, carried out a search in west Belfast on Thursday recovering suspected cocaine with a street value of more than £88,000.
They arrested a 35-year-old man in west Belfast on Friday "on suspicion of possession of a Class A Controlled drug and possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply".
A 39-year-old woman arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.