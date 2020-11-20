Coronavirus: NI businesses to reopen ahead of new restrictions
- Published
Businesses in Northern Ireland such as cafes and hair salons are allowed to reopen after some of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Stormont Executive last month ended on Friday.
Ministers have, however, agreed that a new two-week so-called "circuit-break" lockdown will begin on 27 November.
That will involve the closure of non-essential retail, close-contact services, restaurants, and churches apart from for weddings and funerals.
Schools remain open under the measures.
Ministers have also advised against household gatherings outside of support bubbles, and said people should work from home "if at all possible".
Hotels and other accommodation providers can operate on a restricted basis, such as for work-related travel and for vulnerable people.
The restrictions have been met with criticism from many businesses leaders, with the Stormont Executive being described as a "coalition government run by numbskulls" by the prominent hotelier Bill Wolsey.
Health Minister Robin Swann had warned that without immediate action there could be a need for restrictions in December due to the pressures the pandemic is placing on the health service.
The Executive's Chief Scientific Advisor Prof Ian Young said Northern Ireland's R-number - the rate of coronavirus transmission - is "around one".
In response to the measures to be imposed on 27 November, Mr Swann said: "Without this further intervention there was a very real risk of our hospitals being overwhelmed in the run up to Christmas.
"All of us now have to work really hard to achieve a happier festive season.
"Please follow the public health advice and stay at home - let's all redouble our efforts and look after each other."
'No trade, no hope'
Mr Wolsey, who runs several hotels and pubs in Belfast city centre, was "not massively surprised" by the move but was critical of ministers who "can't even produce a coherent policy to fight a common enemy".
Simon Hamilton, the chief executive of the Belfast Chamber, said businesses were "sympathetic" to the need for steps to "save lives".
But he warned that there could be "unfathomable job losses" without "a multi-million pound rescue and support package".
Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the sector he represents has been "left with no trade, no hope and a huge amount of redundancies".
Speaking on BBC News NI's The View programme on Thursday,
The executive has said it will develop further financial support packages in the coming days.
On Thursday, it agreed that businesses which are allowed to reopen between 20-26 November but choose not to will be able to access funding.