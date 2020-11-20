Special educational needs: No 'deep-rooted' issue with support in NI
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
There was no "deep-rooted" cultural problem in support to children with special educational needs (SEN) within the Education Authority (EA).
That is according to former EA chief executive Gavin Boyd.
Current EA chairwoman Sharon O'Connor told a Stormont committee the authority had experienced "some very pernicious cultural deficiencies" in performance.
Mr Boyd and Ms O'Connor were questioned separately by MLAs on Stormont's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland Audit Office recently said an "urgent review and overhaul" of how the EA provides support for children with SEN was needed.
That followed a similarly critical Audit Office report in 2017.
An internal EA report in March 2020 also found "shocking" failings in the way the EA provided support for pupils with SEN.
Mr Boyd told MLAs he did not agree with current EA chief executive Sara Long's view of problems within the organisation.
At a previous PAC hearing, Ms Long agreed there were deep-rooted, cultural problems over SEN within the EA.
At a hearing on 15 October 2020, Ms Long was asked by PAC chair and DUP MLA William Humphrey if she agreed there were "deep-rooted, systemic and cultural" problems within the EA on providing support for children with SEN.
"Yes, I do," Ms Long had replied.