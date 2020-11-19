Men released after dissident republican searches in Lurgan
Three men arrested in Lurgan, County Armagh, have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The men were arrested on Wednesday following searches by the police's Terrorism Unit (TIU).
The searches were part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
At the time of the arrests police said a number of items had been seized and would be examined by forensics.
Two of the men are 36 years old and the other is 46 years old.