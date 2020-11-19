Brexit: NI has 'never held more medical supplies'
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland has never held more medical supplies than it does now, the chief pharmaceutical officer has said.
Cathy Harrison was briefing the Stormont Health Committee on the sector's preparations for Brexit.
She said a 12-month grace period had been agreed to allow suppliers to meet new requirements specific to Northern Ireland.
This would "vastly reduce" any feared disruption to the supply and availability of medicines.
This period begins from 1 January 2021, at the end of the transition period of the UK leaving the EU.
It gives suppliers the time to "comply with the new regulatory requirements which apply only to Northern Ireland, and are a consequence of the Northern Ireland Protocol".
Ms Harrison also said manufacturers must give six months' notice of intention to withdraw a drug.
This is in place to prevent shocks in the system and protect patients while alternatives are sourced.
'Huge amount of work'
She added certainty around movement through the ports would help.
"I suppose the most significant issue for me in terms of supplies is clarity about the Northern Ireland ports, and getting the flow in," she said.
"We've done a huge amount of work - we've never held more medical supplies at any point in history, probably, than we have now in the UK and in Northern Ireland.
"We do have additional stock in our system. So now I just want that flow to continue unimpeded."
A shortage response group chaired by the chief pharmaceutical officer meets weekly to monitor supply and the committee was told no shortages have been identified.