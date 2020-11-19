Bobby Storey cremation: Investigation still not complete
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
An independent investigation into the organisation of the cremation of veteran republican Bobby Storey is still not complete.
It was held at Roselawn Cemetery on 30 June, earlier this year.
Belfast city councillors have been told it could be "some time" before the report, by barrister Peter Coll QC, is ready.
The independent investigation began in mid-September and was expected to take six weeks.
The investigation will examine why Bobby Storey's relatives were treated differently at Roselawn to eight other families whose loved-ones were cremated on the same day.
The Storey family was allowed up to 30 people outside the crematorium, but the same access was denied to eight other families on the same day.
The council later apologised.
"Party group leaders have been advised by Peter Coll QC that it is likely to be an additional number of weeks before the report will be available," a Belfast City Council spokesperson said.
"The investigation began on 11 September 2020 and under the terms of reference was expected to take six weeks.
"Most of the investigatory work is complete, however party group leaders have been advised that it will take some time to consider and write up a report.
The spokesperson added that, once complete, the findings will be presented to elected members and made publically available.
Mr Coll has spoken to a number of people who were at Roselawn on the day in question.
Although an internal review was carried out at City Hall about the arrangements put in place, councillors ordered an independent investigation at a meeting on July 10.
After a series of delays, the investigation finally started two months later.
Mr Coll was one of the lawyers involved in the recent RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) inquiry at Stormont. The final report was published in March.