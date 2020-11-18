Havelock House: Residents welcome rejection of demolition plans
Residents in south Belfast's Donegall Pass have welcomed the rejection of an application to demolish the former home of UTV, Havelock House, and replace it with 270 apartments.
The building, on lower Ormeau Road, was vacated in 2018 ahead of a UTV move to new offices on City Quays.
London company Olympian Homes bought it in the same year.
Its plan was to replace the 150-year-old linen warehouse with an eight-storey apartment building.
However, 13 councillors across all parties on the planning committee blocked the demolition at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Welcoming the decision, Stephanie Green of the Donegall Pass Community Forum said: "Residents are so relieved and happy this morning that across all parties, they were listened to and supported."
She explained that the community's objections were on a number of different fronts.
'Sense of belonging'
"This was more than just the fact that a large building would be overshadowing the homes of Donegall Pass, and the fact that only 40 car parking spaces were going to be provided for 500 odd residents, while our area is already overrun by cars parking in every inch of space.
"This was also about the community's connection to this building, the sense of history.
"We've all got our own memories of it, some of us worked there, drivers picked up and dropped off there, it was a place that gave locals a sense of belonging and was seen as something positive in an interface area down the decades."
Before UTV went on air in 1959, the building was the former site of a hemstitching warehouse before becoming a billet for World War Two troops who provided cover for Belfast's bridges.
The campaign group 'Save Havelock House', which aims to protect the landmark building, said it holds "considerable cultural and historical importance".
Media historian Ken Griffen, who leads the group, said it holds "considerable cultural and historical importance".
"It played a key role in the birth of Northern Irish television and is the last surviving small station from the pioneering days of UK television," said Mr Griffen.
"Somehow, the developers convinced the city's planners that the building has no heritage value. So there's been no consideration of its historic worth or a proper public consultation or advertisement process."
Olympian Homes have been contacted for a response.