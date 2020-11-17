Post-Covid aid for areas in grip of paramilitaries, report urges
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Parts of Northern Ireland afflicted by paramilitarism should be a "special case" in a post-Covid economic recovery plan, a new report has recommended.
It warned a failure to focus on certain communities could increase deprivation and mean "the grip of certain paramilitaries could deepen further".
The report comes from the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC).
Set up by the UK and Irish governments, it provides an annual assessment of progress towards ending paramilitarism.
Tackling issues like unemployment, educational underachievement and drugs are seen as part of the long-term solution.
The IRC said "regrettably paramilitarism remains a reality of Northern Ireland life in 2020".
'Sensitive political decisions'
Organisations continue to exist in both communities and, amongst other things, carried out 67 assaults and 13 shootings last year as a way of exerting control.
The IRC said it understood that any investment focus on certain areas would require "sensitive political decisions".
The report stated: "We see this as an opportunity, including in the context of the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer's investment plans post-Covid, to address the very specific issues facing communities where paramilitarism is prevalent.
"We argue these constitute a special case in terms of any post-Covid plan and future investment in Northern Ireland to address inequality.
"We urge the executive to ensure that resources are prioritised to meet these needs."
The IRC also called for a greater debate around how the past is "remembered and reflected", including funerals, murals and naming places and sports clubs after paramilitary figures.
"When not handled sensitively and appropriately, such 'memorialisation' can set back efforts at building a more inclusive society," the report stated.
What is the Independent Reporting Commission?
The Independent Reporting Commission was created as part of the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement.
Its job is to report back on any progress made on ending paramilitary activity. The commission was set up jointly by the British and Irish governments.
There are four commissioners: Lawyer John McBurney and former human rights commissioner and Women's Coalition leader Monica McWilliams were nominated by the Northern Ireland Executive.
Former Irish civil servant Tim O'Connor was nominated by the government of Ireland, and the former US Special Envoy, Mitchell Reiss, was nominated by the UK government.