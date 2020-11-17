Seamus Conlon death: Drunk driver who killed mourner jailed
- Published
A 33-year old man who knocked down and killed a Belfast pensioner outside a cemetery in August 2019 has been jailed for 10 years.
Michael Loughran hit Seamus Conlon, 70, with a stolen car outside the City Cemetery following a drink and drugs binge.
The great-grandfather had just attended a funeral when the collision occurred in the Whiterock Road.
Loughran will serve an additional three years on licence when he is released.
Judge Stephen Fowler described Loughran's behaviour at the scene of the collision as "provocative and shameful".
He was detained at the scene after attempting to flee.
At the sentencing Judge Fowler told the court Loughran had continued to take drugs in prison.
Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court, Mr Conlon's daughter Geraldine said: "I'm pleased with the outcome, but it will not being my Daddy back."