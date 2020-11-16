Green Party farm building ammonia gas motion defeated
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
A Green Party motion to suspend planning approval for some farm buildings has been defeated at the NI Assembly.
Party leader Claire Bailey had called for the moratorium in an attempt to tackle ammonia levels.
She said it should remain until there were assurances NI was complying with international obligations.
Ammonia gas comes from livestock and slurry management which can impact biodiversity and human health.
Northern Ireland has elevated levels which are causing damage to protected sites and affecting air quality.
Ms Bailey said that was not the fault of farmers, but of a government policy which supported the intensification of agriculture.
But a majority of MLAs spoke about the need for consultation with farmers and a more nuanced approach.
All speakers agreed that the issue had to be addressed.
But those opposed to the motion said an upcoming strategy to be published by the Agriculture Department was a more appropriate vehicle.
Instead of the Green Party motion politicians supported a Sinn Féin amendment which called on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to ensure planners had up to date information to inform decision making on ammonia emitting applications.
It also called on her to review the planning application system and to consult with farmers and agri-food so that the impact on them was fully understood.