Holywood: Man bailed after burglaries
- Published
A 23-year-old man arrested following a spate of burglaries in Holywood, County Down, on Sunday has been released on bail.
Police said four homes and at least two cars were broken into with the first report received at 02:20 GMT.
Detectives, who believe the offences are linked, were notified of the final incident at 08:45.
The man was questioned on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.
Police said the properties targeted were in Victoria Road and Bangor Road.
In the first incident, a masked intruder fled the scene after he was disturbed by the occupant.
Damage was caused to the door of another house, while items were moved at the rear of a third property.
The fourth incident involved a house being ransacked, however, it is not known if anything was taken.
Both cars had been entered and searched, with items taken from one of them.