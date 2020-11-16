Coronavirus: Further restrictions 'needed mid-December'
It is more likely than not that further Covid-19 restrictions will be recommended before Christmas, NI's chief scientific adviser has warned.
Prof Ian Young said mid-December could be the "big risk period".
Christmas "cannot be completely normal" as allowing people to interact will increase the risks, he added.
Some of the current restrictions are due to end on Friday with the reopening of close-contact services and unlicensed hospitality businesses.
Prof Young's comments follow concerns expressed by Health Minister Robin Swann on Sunday.
"I agree with Minister Swann that it's more likely than not that further restrictions will be asked for before Christmas," Prof Young told Good Morning Ulster.
"There would be an option of measures which the executive would need to consider and I think everybody is familiar with what those restrictions look like.
"They have to minimise the interactions between people, particularly in indoor settings, in order to reduce transmission of the virus as much as possible."
'Backed reluctantly'
On Thursday Stormont ministers reached a compromise, amid deep divisions, to extend the current restrictions.
The partial reopening of some sectors from Friday, proposed by Economy Minister Diane Dodds, was backed "reluctantly" by the health minister.
Robin Swann said he wanted the current regulations to continue for a further two weeks.
On the events at Stormont last week and whether it would be repeated, Prof Young said he was "very glad" he was not a politician.
These are tough decisions for ministers, he added, and he was confident the executive would "seriously consider" any advice health officials put forward.