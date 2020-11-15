Holywood: Man arrested after spate of burglaries
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of burglaries in Holywood, County Down, on Sunday.
Four homes and at least two cars were broken into with police receiving the first report at 02:20 GMT.
The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal. Police believe the incidents are linked.
A masked intruder fled the property on Victoria Road, where a vehicle was also entered and searched, after being disturbed by the occupant.
A second report was received by police at 07:20 GMT of a burglary on Bangor Road which had been carried out at some point during the night.
Damage was caused to a door at the property, however it is not known if anything was taken.
At 08:35 GMT police received a report of suspicious circumstances at another address on Victoria Road where items to the rear of the property had been moved.
Another vehicle was also discovered on Victoria Road by police that had been entered and items taken.
A fourth report was filed with police at 08:45 GMT of a burglary at a property on Bangor Road.
The house was ransacked however it is not known if anything was taken.
PSNI Det Con Ann Kennedy appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact the police.
The man remains in custody and is said to be assisting police with enquiries.