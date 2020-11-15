River Roe: Four men and three dogs rescued
- Published
Four men and three dogs have been rescued after being cut off by an incoming tide on the River Roe.
The incident happened on the river in County Londonderry near to Lough Foyle at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
A major coastguard operation was staged, led by the Belfast Coastguard, and including teams from Coleraine, Ballycastle, Greencastle, and Portrush.
The men were waist deep in the water and the dogs were paddling by the time they were reached.
Also included in the rescue operation was the coastguard helicopter sent from Prestrick in Scotland.
The men had been cut off by an incoming tide on mud flats at the mouth of the River Roe in Lough Foyle.
Writing on Facebook, the Coleraine Coastguard said it had been "great team work in action".