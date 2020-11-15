Man's nose broken and teeth knocked out in Derry attack
- Published
A man in his 20s has been left with a suspected broken nose and missing teeth after he was stopped while driving by a group of up to 20 men in Londonderry.
It happened in the Skeoge Road between 14:00 and 16:00 GMT and was reported at 18:40.
The victim was driving near Clon Elagh when he was stopped.
The PSNI said the driver-side door of the car was opened, he was repeatedly punched in the face and an attempt was also made to pull him out.
Police said he sustained a "suspected broken nose" and lost two teeth in the attack before he got away.
The windscreen of his car was smashed and the tyres were slashed.
Det Sgt Gavin McLaughlin described it as an "appalling attack" which left the victim in "an extremely distressed and shaken state".
"Our enquiries are continuing this morning, and we are working to establish a motive for this brutal attack," he said.
Police are appealing to anyone who was on Skeoge Road at the time of the incident.