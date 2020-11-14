Newry: Police investigating sudden death of woman
Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in Newry.
The incident happened in the Damolly Meadows area on Friday, 13 November.
Late on Friday night, the PSNI had closed off the area around the house and officials in forensic suits were at the scene.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine the cause of death, and no further details of the incident have been given.
Local Sinn Féin councillor Valerie Harte said her thoughts were with "with the family of the deceased".