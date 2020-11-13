Covid-19: Belfast International will open only when flights are operating
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Belfast International Airport has said it will close for several hours on certain days this month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport will be closed when there are no scheduled commercial flights.
It said decisions from easyJet and Ryanair to reduce their routes left the airport with little choice.
Managing Director Graham Keddie said the decision was not taken lightly.
"When the first lockdown was announced and all commercial flights were grounded, we were committed to keeping the airport open 24/7.
"This was to keep Northern Ireland connected and to ensure that we remained open for all medical emergency flights, all military and PSNI traffic, the Royal Mail and all cargo flights, including the delivery of online purchases.
"This cost us roughly £65k per day," he said.
Proposed closure times in November are as follows:
- Saturday 14 November: 11:15 - 18:30 (will reopen 13:00 -14:30 to facilitate charter flight
- Tuesday 17 November: 10:00 - 18:30
- Wednesday 18 November: 10:30 - 18:30
- Saturday 21 November: 10:00 - 1830 (will reopen to facilitate charter time TBC)
- Tuesday 24 November: 10:00 - 18:30
- Wednesday 25 November: 10:00-18:30
- Saturday 28 November: 10:00 -18:30
'Difficult decisions'
Mr Keddie said the decision was not taken "lightly".
"As a result we will be closing the airport for a few hours on certain days throughout November when there are no commercial flights meaning passengers will not be impacted.
"We did not make this decision lightly and we are in discussions with the NI Executive for support to ensure we that we will be in a position to welcome these flights back as soon as it is possible."