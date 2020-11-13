Dungannon: Man, 29, charged after shots fired on industrial estate
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged after shots were fired at another man in County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
It happened at the Granville Industrial Estate in Dungannon at about 22:40 GMT.
Detectives have charged the man with grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an article with a blade or point in public place, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).