Frampton and McGuigan: Why the sudden legal settlement?
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
At the heart of the court case involving boxer Carl Frampton and his former manager Barry McGuigan was a paper mountain of contracts, bank statements and emails.
There was enough paperwork to fill the boot of a car.
Just before the case came to an abrupt and unexpected end with a confidential settlement outside court, it was the thousands of emails which were the focus of attention.
Mr Frampton and Mr McGuigan, once close friends and business partners, had been suing each other in a multi-million-pound financial dispute relating to their eight-year partnership, which ended in the summer of 2017.
They blamed each other, saying they felt let down by someone they had trusted and admired.
Anyone who has followed a commercial legal case will know that the large black folders of documents sitting on the lawyers' benches are often much more relevant than any headline-grabbing sound bites uttered in the witness box.
The problem for journalists covering proceedings is that even though these documents may be discussed in court, reporters are not normally issued with copies.
In the Frampton-McGuigan case, extracts of documents and emails were discussed but not everything submitted to the court was read out.
Last week, the McGuigan family discovered thousands of emails which previously they had been unable to find. Although the emails were mentioned in court, the details were not revealed. All that was said was that they related to dealings they had with Mr Frampton and were potentially relevant.
There was a long discussion in court about the logistics of how the emails, about 10,000 in total, were going to be accessed by Mr Frampton's legal team.
The plan was for the case to resume once this was sorted. Proceedings were adjourned for a few days.
Then, out of the blue, the dispute was settled.
The case had an estimated two more weeks to run, with more witnesses due to give evidence including financial experts.
So why the sudden settlement?
The fact it came so soon after the emails had been found suggested, on the face of it, an obvious link. After all, there had been ample time to settle previously.
The dispute dates back more than three years. Suddenly the emails emerge and within a week the long-running case is resolved.
However, it is still quite a jump to speculate that the case was settled because of the emails when their contents have not been made public.
Did Mr Frampton or Mr McGuigan simply run out of patience with the legal process?
The court case took much longer than expected. It started in September and even if it finished before Christmas, judgement was likely to be reserved, meaning a further wait for an end to it all.
Both men are not used to putting on a suit and sitting in a courtroom all day. The truth, however, is there was no sign from either of them that they were ready to throw in the towel.
They both arrived at court even on days that they did not have to be there. Clearly, they did not want to miss a thing.
One possible explanation for the decision to settle the case was the short adjournment in recent days provided by the time needed to access the emails.
Did the brief break in proceedings offer both sides a breathing space, a time for reflection?
Settling 'right thing to do'
Only a small number of people know the real reason for the surprise settlement, the men themselves and their legal teams.
Once they reached their agreement, they both issued statements. Then, a few hours later, Mr Frampton agreed to be interviewed by the BBC.
Here is our exchange:
"Why did you settle?"
"It was the right thing to do. The agreement was right for me to settle on and I was happy with the terms that were agreed and put to me. That's the reason why."
"Does that mean you won?"
"Well, I can't say that, no, but I can say I'm very, very happy with the terms of the settlement."
Mr McGuigan has not done any media interviews but he is considering a number of requests.
A statement was issued on his behalf: "Barry and Blain McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions have reached a settlement in relation to their litigation with Carl Frampton in the Belfast High Court.
"The parties reached this settlement during the trial and no judgement has been issued by the court as to the merits of either case."
So what happens next?
The end of the legal proceedings marks the formal cutting of all ties between two men who once formed a hugely successful sporting partnership.
Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan may never work together again but given that they are both involved in boxing, it is possible their paths will cross.
However, even if the pandemic has ended by then, they are likely to be socially distanced.