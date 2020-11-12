North Belfast: Man shot in 'barbaric' attack
- Published
A man has been shot in the leg in north Belfast.
The attack, which police have described as "barbaric", happened in Donore Court shortly before 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
The man, who is in his late 20s, was shot in the right knee. His injuries, which are not life threatening, "could be life changing", according to police.
In a tweet, North Belfast PSNI said the shooting "bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style assault".
It said those responsible "do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it".
"They do it to try and exert influence or gain control of people through fear," it added.