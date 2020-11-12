Coronavirus: Clarification on five-week wait for Covid payments
A government agency has clarified how long it takes to send payments to businesses hit by Covid restrictions.
Businesses which applied to Stormont's "Localised Restrictions Support Scheme" will get the money five weeks after the date they submitted their application.
The clarification on timing was issued by Land and Property Services (LPS).
LPS also apologised for a previous email it sent to applicants, admitting it "was not as clear as it should have been" on the timescale.
Stormont's "Localised Restrictions Support Scheme" was set up to help businesses which were forced either to close or severely limit their operations as a result of public health restrictions introduced by executive ministers.
'We apologise for the additional stress'
Northern Ireland's close contact businesses such as hair and beauty salons have been closed since 16 October, while bars, restaurants and cafes can only operate on a takeaway or delivery basis.
On Thursday evening, the executive decided by a majority vote to extend the closures for one more week.
Under the support scheme, businesses can claim government payments for each three-week period that their trade is affected by the Covid restrictions.
- Small businesses (with the net annual value of up to £15,000) can claim £800 for every three-week period they are forced to close or curtail custom.
- Medium businesses (those with a net annual value of between £15,001 - £51,000) can claim £1,200 every three weeks.
- Large businesses (all those with a over net annual value of more than £51,000) can claim £1,600.
The payments are being processed by LPS, an agency within Stormont's Department of Finance.
In a statement on Thursday evening, LPS said an email it sent to applicants earlier in the day "was not as clear as it should have been and we apologise for the additional stress and concern this has caused to businesses waiting for a decision on their application".
LPS added: "It's important to emphasise that the five weeks referred to in the email is not five weeks from today.
"It should've outlined that this was five weeks from when the application was submitted."
LPS added it was "working hard to process the applications as quickly as possible".
'£12m paid out so far'
It also confirmed that to date it has received 11,500 applications under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme.
So far, LPS has issued payments to 3,224 businesses, totalling £12m.
"Once the applications are received they must be checked and verified to see if they meet the scheme criteria," the LPS statement added.
"To date, 1,200 applications have been identified as not meeting the criteria - we expect this number to be greater as the process continues."