Noah Donohoe: Theft accused 'tried to trade in laptop'
A man accused of stealing Noah Donohoe's laptop allegedly attempted a trade-in while searches for the tragic Belfast schoolboy were ongoing.
Daryl Paul was identified on CCTV trying to sell it at a Cash Converters shop two days after 14-year-old Noah went missing, a court has heard.
Mr Paul, 33, of Cliftonville Avenue in Belfast, says he did not know to whom the computer belonged.
He faces a single charge of theft on 21 June - the day Noah disappeared.
There is no suggestion he had any direct contact with Noah before that date.
Mr Paul says he found a rucksack containing the computer and some of Noah's schoolbooks.
The St Malachy's College pupil vanished during a cycle trip from his home in the south of the city, sparking a massive operation to locate him.
His body was found in a north Belfast storm drain on 27 June. A post-mortem examination established he had drowned.
Anonymous call
Mr Paul was not brought before Belfast Magistrates' Court due to Covid-19 protocols.
District Judge Peter Magill was told a man and woman went into Cash Converters shop on 23 June, where they tried and failed to sell a laptop.
CCTV from the shop allegedly showed a man identified as Mr Paul.
An anonymous call was then made to police about someone being in possession of the computer, a rucksack and green North Face jacket and school books with Noah's name on them.
Officers attended Mr Paul's home on 25 June - four days after Noah went missing - and recovered his backpack and books, the court heard.
At the time, the accused was in custody for unrelated matters, but said he had found the laptop and given it to a friend to look after.
The computer was then said to have been found at the other person's address.
The court also heard police had been searching for the accused since he was released from custody on 5 November.
He allegedly covered his face and tried to run away when located in the street.
During interviews he said that he discovered the rucksack and its contents perched up against a wall.
Claiming not to have examined the books inside in any detail, he said he would have returned them if he had known to whom they belonged.
'Not just any rucksack'
Mr Paul also told officers he planned to return the bag at some stage.
Defence solicitor Una Conway said her client had had fully co-operated with police as a witness back on 25 June.
"He led police to the recovery of this laptop," she said.
"There is no suggestion that Mr Paul's involvement was anything more than coming across this rucksack."
But Mr Magill responded: "It's theft of not just any rucksack, it's theft of the rucksack of a young boy who was missing and who the whole populace of Northern Ireland knew was missing and was being actively sought.
"This man (allegedly) had the boy's rucksack with the boy's laptop and the boy's schoolbooks which had his name on them, I understand, and were stamped from his school.
"Descriptions were out in the media about all of these things being sought, that's the circumstances that make this particularly unpleasant."
Seeking bail, Ms Conway acknowledged Noah's tragic death and how Mr Paul discovered his bag.
It was also claimed that Mr Paul had been attacked in custody due to media speculation about the case.
Bail was refused, however, due to concerns he could re-offend or fail to turn up for any trial.
Remanding Mr Paul in custody for four weeks, Mr Magill also denied an application for reporting restrictions.