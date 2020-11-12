Dungannon: Man arrested after shots fired on industrial estate
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at another man in County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Two men, both aged 25, were threatened by two men armed with handguns at about 22:40 GMT at the Granville Industrial Estate in Dungannon.
One of the men who was threatened tried to run away and shots were then fired at him but he was not injured.
The arrested man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.