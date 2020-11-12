Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan settle legal battle
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A legal battle between boxer Carl Frampton and his former manager Barry McGuigan has been settled.
The multi-million-pounds case, which began at the High Court in Belfast in September, was due to resume on Thursday.
But the Lord Chief Justice's Office said the dispute was resolved out of court, in a confidential settlement.
Mr McGuigan said his family "can now move forward after a very difficult time in our personal lives".
"We are pleased to see this lawsuit come to an end," he said.
"We feel that the mutual understanding between us and Carl Frampton will work in favour of both parties.
"We will now focus exclusively on what we do best rather than spending time and money in the courtroom."
A spokesperson for the Lord Chief Justice's Office said: "The court has been advised that the case has settled on terms agreed between the parties.
"The proceedings have therefore concluded."