Coronavirus: NI ministers to meet over Covid restrictions stalemate
- Published
The Stormont Executive will meet later on Thursday in another attempt to resolve differences over Covid-19 restrictions.
Talks broke up on Wednesday night without agreement over restrictions for hospitality and small businesses.
Much of NI's economy was placed under tight measures on 16 October. They are due to expire at midnight on Thursday.
A compromise proposal which would see restrictions in place for one more week is to be considered.
It has been put forward by the Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long.
It is understood it would merge a plan by UUP Health Minister Robin Swann - in which businesses would shut for one more week - with a plan from DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds which would see partial reopening within days.
Separate proposals from the two ministers were rejected on Wednesday.
The DUP supports a partial reopening of hospitality and close contact services from Friday.
Mr Swann has warned his ministerial colleagues that doing nothing "needs to be avoided" at all costs, and that some mitigations must be retained.
Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance had previously said they would support a two-week extension of all restrictions.
'Mental health tsunami'
On Sunday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had suggested a partial and graduated reopening of some sectors was being considered by ministers.
First Minister Arlene Foster has said any decision on the restrictions must be balanced and protect both hospitals and livelihoods.
Northern Ireland was facing a "mental health tsunami" if the economy was not considered, as well as health advice, she said.
In the latest advice from the Health Minister Robin Swann, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young, issued to ministers on Wednesday, Mr Swann stated that a "do nothing" approach, allowing the regulations to expire, is the worst possible scenario and should be avoided at all costs.
Modelling data from health officials to the executive suggests that reopening some sectors, or allowing the regulations to expire, would make further interventions before Christmas more likely.
Ministers have spent much of the last few days trying to find proposals which have the support of all five executive parties.
But the talks have dragged on and at times the atmosphere has been tetchy.
Now this process is in real danger of running out of time. The regulations end within hours and without restrictions in place.
There is nothing to stop businesses previously shut from opening up.
A number of plans have been rejected either by a majority vote or by the use of cross-community veto used by the DUP.
A proposal put forward by Justice Minister Naomi Long will be considered.
There is little time to find common ground and ministers know they are going to have move fast.