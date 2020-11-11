Covid-19: Three members of one NI family die in past week
By Marie-Louise Connolly & Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI Health Team
- Published
Three members of one family in Northern Ireland have died with Covid-19 in the past week, the BBC has learned.
They include a man in his early 50s, who worked for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
Staff at the trust have paid tribute to him, saying he was a dedicated member of the health service.
Belfast Trust senior manager Dr Paul Glover said his colleague, who died on Wednesday, was "a very valued member of staff".
"I'd like to offer my condolences to the family one of our members of staff who sadly passed away with Covid-19 today.
"I am sure all of his colleagues and those who have worked with him will feel this right at this moment in time."
'Unimaginable'
The news comes as the Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported eight further coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, with 791 more people testing positive for the virus.
SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly has offered her condolences to the family of those who died.
"It is just unimaginable," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"I cannot begin to imagine how the surviving members of the family come to terms with it and I do hope and pray that they get the help and support that they need."
Mrs Kelly appealed to the executive to "take account of the families who are suffering, who have suffered, those that are in hospital and the staff who are trying their best to actually keep people safe and to save their lives".