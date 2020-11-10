Coronavirus: NI 'could receive 570,000 doses of vaccine'
NI is likely to receive about 570,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine if it passes the next stage of trials and becomes licensed.
This means that 285,000 could potentially be vaccinated for Covid-19.
The Department of Health told BBC News NI that the local supply will be part of a UK order and distributed among the regions using the Barnett Formula.
It said that the first 20 million doses of the vaccine is scheduled to be in the UK by the end of next March.
The Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland is expected to discuss the potential roll out of the vaccine at a meeting on Wednesday.
Health Minister Robinson Swann said that while it is "good news", the vaccine still needs to officially pass phase three of the trials and be authorised by the regulator.
The vaccine - developed by Pfizer and BioNTech - was tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.
The data shows that two doses, three weeks apart, are needed for the vaccine to work.
