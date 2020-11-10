Coronavirus: NI Executive meeting again over restrictions
The NI Executive is to meet again on Tuesday to decide whether to extend or change Covid-19 restrictions regarding the hospitality sector.
Ministers held a series of meetings throughout Monday but were unable to agree what steps to take.
One option being considered would be to allow cafes to open but licensed premises would remain closed to the public.
It is understood businesses such as hairdressers and beauticians may open.
However, certain restrictions would be in place.
Opening restaurants but without alcohol being sold had been on the table.
However, there are doubts whether ministers will press ahead with this option, as it is understood discussions on Monday evening acknowledged concerns raised by the hospitality sector.
Restaurant owners have insisted the inability to sell alcohol would make trading unviable.
A four-week so-called circuit-break lockdown that has forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland is due to end at midnight on Thursday.
This decision over hospitality and other small businesses is proving a tough one to reach for the executive.
There is no obvious solution that does not have drawbacks and those around the executive table are receiving conflicting advice from inside and outside their political circles.
This is a difficult one to call.
Essentially the executive can go down one of three routes - they can let the restrictions fall, simply extend them or they can try to amend them.
Ministers held two remote meetings on Monday to try and come up with a plan. Both meetings ended without success. A late night meeting aimed at finding a way forward was also adjourned.
Much rests with the advice being supplied by senior officials such as the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser.
There is also a much-publicised paper from the Department of Health which recommends keeping restrictions in place until the end of November.
The document states such a move could mean the possibility of avoiding further interventions before Christmas. That paper does have political support.
Ministers must move fast and offer clarity. Decisions will need to be backed up by evidence.
Time is also of the essence as the current restrictions end later this week.
Ten further coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Stormont's Department of Health on Monday, along with 471 more cases.
Of the 10 deaths, nine occurred within the most recent 24-hour reporting period, while one happened prior to it.
Also on Monday, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said vaccinations for those at most risk from Covid-19 could begin by the end of the year.
Mr Swann spoke after preliminary analysis showed the first effective vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from getting it.