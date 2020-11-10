Coronavirus restrictions: Grant scheme pays out £7.15m
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A Department of Finance grant scheme for businesses affected by coronavirus restrictions has paid out more than £7m.
The Localised Restrictions Support Scheme is available to businesses forced to close or severely limit their operations.
It opened to businesses in Derry City and Strabane on 14 October, and was made available NI-wide on 19 October.
More than 11,200 applications have been received, with payments to 2,142 firms.
Businesses eligible include cafes, pubs, hotels, close contact services and other businesses required to close such as cinemas and galleries.
A Department of Finance spokesperson said 300 applications have so far been identified as not meeting the criteria, with that number expected to be much greater.
BBC News NI understands some business owners that applied may be eligible for a separate Department for the Economy scheme.
Under the Department of Finance scheme, businesses will receive the following amounts for every week restrictions apply:
- Small businesses (up to £15,000 net annual value) - £800
- Medium businesses (£15,001 - £51,000 net annual value) - £1,200
- Large businesses (over £51,000 net annual value) - £1,600
So far, £7.15m has been issued to businesses across Northern Ireland.
When the fund was announced, the department expected it to cost £35m over four weeks.
A Department of Finance spokesperson told BBC News NI that each application had to be checked and verified to ensure they met the criteria.
"Financial Regulations to enable payments to be made to all council areas under this scheme came into effect on Friday 30 October.
"Land & Property Services are working through applications as quickly as possible.
"Once an application has been processed and verified, an applicant will receive an email to advise them of payment - this will normally follow within three working days of the email."