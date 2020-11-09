BBC News

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has bikes stolen

image copyrightStephen Davison/Pacemaker
image captionJonathan Rea has won six straight World Superbike Championships

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea MBE has had two of his training bikes stolen from his garden shed.

His son Jake's bike was also stolen along with gardening equipment.

It happened at his home in Templepatrick, County Antrim, on Sunday night.

Mr Rea said his family was "overwhelmed by all the support we've received in connection with the bikes and equipment that was stolen from our property".

"Thank you so much for all the kind words," he added, in a statement.

"The matter is now in the hands of the PSNI."

In a tweet, he urged people to help him get the items back.

He said the children's bike had been fully customised so was "easily recognisable".

