Drink-driving blood and urine test options withdrawn
A change in Northern Ireland's drink-driving legislation comes into effect on Monday.
Drivers will no longer have the right to request a replacement blood or urine specimen when a breath specimen is marginally above the legal limit.
The infrastructure minister said it would prevent suspected offenders from evading prosecution.
Nichola Mallon said requests for blood or urine tests have sometimes been used as a "delaying tactic".
She said alcohol levels were likely to fall during the time required to arrange a replacement sample taken by a doctor, allowing rightful prosecution to be successfully evaded in some cases.
"This right was first introduced as a safeguard at a time when breath-testing equipment was a new technology and there was a need for caution," said Ms Mallon.
"While advances in technology and rigorous testing of devices have made the requirement obsolete, up until Monday, drivers could still put the option to use, but for the wrong reason."
The minister said she wanted to take "a zero-tolerance approach" to drink-driving.
"All road users deserve to feel safe and should be protected from those who recklessly get behind the wheel," she said.
"This action is to help keep our roads safe and protect everyone in our community."
Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said the message was clear on drink-driving.
"One drink can impair. One drink can cause a collision which kills or injures. Never, ever drink and drive. There is no safe limit," he said.