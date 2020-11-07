Coronavirus: Northern Ireland records 15 virus-related deaths
Northern Ireland has recorded 15 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.
The figure includes 12 people who died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and three deaths reported which happened before that period.
It brings the total number of Covid-related deaths recorded by the Department of Health in NI to 774.
An additional 528 confirmed cases have been reported.
There are 391 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in hospital system, with 53 of them in intensive care.
There are 22 beds available in ICU, and 101 beds in the wider hospital system, officials said.
The total number of deaths is different to the figure recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
In its bulletin, released on Friday, it registered 51 additional deaths, bringing the total figure for Northern Ireland to 1,023.
The Department of Health's daily toll is based on a positive Covid-19 test result having been recorded, while the statistic agency's figures include any death were coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.