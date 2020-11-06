Wedding couple bring first dance bliss to Belfast's streets
By Alan Haslam & Emily McGarvey
BBC News NI
- Published
The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown weddings into chaos in recent months but that didn't stop one Belfast couple bringing some newlywed bliss to the streets of Belfast on Friday.
Graham and Jennifer Young decided on an impromptu first dance to the soundtrack of two buskers and bustling traffic.
Now heart-warming footage of their soft shuffle to the strains of Bob Marley is going viral on social media.
The pair were married at Belfast City Hall on Friday morning.
The couple's first dance on the pavement outside the Linenhall Library was captured on camera by a passer-by.
A couple who just got married at Belfast City Hall having their first dance to buskers 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lVR7uRfffG— Emily McGarvey (@emilymcgarvey_) November 6, 2020
The video was shared on social media and has since been viewed thousands of times.
Jennifer Young told BBC News NI that the pair had always planned on a small wedding after getting engaged in July - but even those plans were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Instead the couple decided they and their small number of guests would decamp to a cafe near Belfast City Hall for coffee and doughnuts - and that's when the magic happened.
Buskers Mael Dee Dee and Isra Castro were playing on the street - and invited the couple to Stir It Up, via the Bob Marley track.
"We were limited to the party being no more than 25 so we went in groups to get some coffee," Jennifer explained.
"So we bumped into the buskers on the way to the coffee shop and basically were dared for this this be our first dance - and we thought why not!"
After a dance and a doughnut, the happy couple walked to the Lagan footbridge for photos, the place where they were engaged in July.
Congratulations Graham and Jennifer, you've hit us all right in the feels.