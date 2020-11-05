Caterpillar: Up to 700 jobs to go at Larne plant
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Caterpillar, the US manufacturing firm, is planning to cut 700 jobs at its Northern Ireland operations.
The job losses will predominantly affect workers at its plant in Larne, County Antrim.
The company said the move is unrelated to Brexit and Covid-19, or the end of furlough schemes.
The job losses are expected to happen over the next 18 months and would leave the firm with 900 staff in Northern Ireland.
In a statement, the firm said its aim was to "improve cost competitiveness" and make better use of its existing capacity.
The company added it was also "considering the sale" of its Millennium office building in the Springvale Business Park in west Belfast.
If that sale goes ahead, it said the remaining employees in west Belfast would be "relocated" to its Larne plant.
The 700 jobs at risk in Larne include production, support and management positions.
"We recognise that what we are considering is difficult for our employees, their families and the community," said Joe Creed, vice president of Caterpillar's electric power division.
"We do not take these contemplations lightly."
However Mr Creed said that the firm must plan for the future and its business "needs to be competitive".
A consultation on the proposed job cuts will be held with representatives of both full-time staff and casual workers.
The firm said the restructuring could begin before the end of this year and it expects the process to be complete by May 2022.
Caterpillar said it would support its workforce during the transition period and intends to provide severance packages to redundant employees.