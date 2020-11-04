South Belfast: Women 'badly shaken' by aggravated burglary
- Published
Two "older women" have been left badly shaken after being threatened by masked men during an aggravated burglary.
Three men broke into a house in south Belfast armed with a screwdriver at about 20:35 GMT on Tuesday.
Two of the men searched the house at Olde Forge Manor, while the other stayed downstairs with the women.
The intruders, who were wearing balaclavas, black clothing and gloves, made off with money and jewellery. The victims were uninjured.
PSNI Det Sgt Natalie Moore described it as a "despicable crime".
"Please also keep a look out for any elderly or vulnerable neighbours, and check on them regularly," she said.
"I also want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
"The report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime," she added.